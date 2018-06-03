Pregnant Kenya Moore Shows off Baby Bump While Celebrating ‘God’s Will’

Kenya Moore continues to put fake pregnancy rumors to rest, showing off her baby bump on Instagram Saturday in a sweet new photo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looks glowing in a white striped keyhole bodycon dress, posing with her hand placed near her growing bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Won’t He do it? [pray emoji]” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, such as “God’s will,” “faith,” “love,” and “peace,” to name a few.

Moore revealed during the season reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta that she and husband Marc Daly were expecting their first child together less than a year after tying the knot.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. But she wasn’t willing to reveal much more about the pregnancy.

“I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place,” she continued.

When asked if she preferred a baby boy or girl, she diplomatically said she is only interested in having “a healthy baby.”

Moore has been accused by fans and fellow Housewives alike of faking both her marriage and her pregnancy.

So when reports emerged last month suggesting that her marriage to Marc Daly was on the rocks a year after they tied the knot in a private, surprise ceremony, she took to social media to clap back.

Alongside a photo of Daly and her kissing, she wrote, “#FAKE NEWS” calling out the media outlets that republished a the report from Radar, which hypothesized that a since-deleted Instagram Moore posted of a cryptic quote was about her relationship.

“Don’t love too soon. Don’t trust too fast. Don’t judge too soon. Don’t quit too early. Don’t expect too high. Don’t talk too much,” the quote read.

Whatever she meant by the quote, Moore claimed it wasn’t about her marriage.

“Shame on you for constantly regurgitating the slanderous fake news from #radaronline,” she continued. “Fake Husband. Fake Pregnancy. Fake Boyfriends. Fake Storyline. Fired. Fake Divorce. At least be effing original with your hateful lies. I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kenya Moore