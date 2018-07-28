Pregnant Kate Hudson on Third Trimester: ‘I Feel Like a Big Water Balloon’

Kate Hudson is in the middle of her third trimester, and she feels a lot like a water balloon.

The actress took to Instagram Stories Friday where she complained about her brother Oliver, who was supposed to be helping her write a movie script.

“I’ve also realized as I’m having this conversation with you, this one sided conversation, that I’m holding a lot of water and I feel like a big water balloon,” Kate explained in her selfie video, as first reported by The Daily Mail.

The Almost Famous star sat in front of her laptop sharing her frustration that Oliver was off golfing instead of working on their movie.

“I just want to get it out there that, when this movie comes out, that I did all the work,” she added. “I’ll clean up his mess, I’ll do the heavy lifting… and I’ll get half the credit.”

“So that’s it, Ollie’s an a-hole and I’m a water balloon,” she added, “And I’m going to get back to writing a script that hopefully you’ll like one day.”

The mother-of-two rocked a makeup-free look, and wore a red smock style dress as she toyed with her short locks.

Hudson is currently expecting her third child, her first girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson’s baby girl is due in August. The actress and Fabletics mogul announced she was expecting her third child in April when she posted a video from the gender reveal party. She said she delayed the pregnancy announcement because she had the “most sick first trimester of all my children.”

“I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,” Hudson wrote. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson was previously married to Counting Crows frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. She also dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014.

The actress and Fujikawa have known each other for over 15 years, as he is the stepbrother of her best friends, Erin and Sara Foster.

The blonde beauty is already the mom to sons Ryder, 14, from her first marriage to Robinson, and Bingham Hawn, 6, from her relationship with Bellamy.