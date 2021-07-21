Netflix Reality Star Couple Welcomes Baby No. 3

✖

Dream Home Makeover hosts Shea and Syd McGee have welcomed their third child together. Baby Margot joined sisters Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5, as the third daughter in the household on Sunday (July 18). "We're so excited to welcome baby girl number three into our family!" the couple told PEOPLE. "Margot McGee joined us Sunday morning and mama and baby are doing great!"

The renovation geniuses gushed that they're "over the moon soaking up every bit of her newborn goodness" on Instagram. The family announced the pregnancy earlier in January. "We're so excited. We are feeling all of the feelings," Shea told the outlet at the time of her pregnancy.

Though her second pregnancy was a bit difficult due to the fact that she also had a toddler at the time, the new baby is sure to get lots of love and helping hands from her siblings. "There's a five-year gap between our oldest two and this one," explained the interior designer and Studio McGee co-founder with her husband of 12 years. "Last time I had a baby, I had another baby to take care of too. It was crazy."

"Now I'm feeling like our girls are really going to take on the responsibility of being helpers. They're really, really excited," she said. Shea and Syd found out they were expecting after the mom got a strange feeling that something in her body was different. "We were coming home from a trip and I wasn't feeling well at all and I told Syd, 'I just have this feeling. I don't know why, but I feel like I might be pregnant,'" Shea recalls.

"You said, 'My body's doing all the weird things it does when I'm pregnant,' and I was like, 'What?'" her husband added. "I made him stop at a convenience store on the way home from the airport to pick up a pregnancy test and then I found out that day," she said.

Fans may get a chance to see some of Shea's pregnancy journey throughout the upcoming season of the Netflix renovation series as Season 3 was confirmed earlier this year. When asked if they would still film during Shea's pregnancy, husband Syd answered: "Hypothetically, yes, we would have to." "I'm okay with it though," Syd teased. "Oh yeah, you're fine. You're not worried about how it's going to affect you," his wife replied.