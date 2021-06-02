Mike Epps and Wife Kyra Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

Congratulations are in order as comedian Mike Epps is expecting baby no. 2 with his wife Kyra Epps. The Upshaws star made the announcement by posting a photo of his wife, who posed holding a small baby bump while wearing a hot pink dress by Hanifa. "God bless My beautiful wife," he wrote in the caption. "We prayin' 4 a son."

Friends of the comedian like Deon Cole as well as his Upshaws co-star Kim Fields sent along their congrats and well wishes for the happy couple. "Congrats!!! God is Amazing," comedian Deray Davis said in the comments. Actor Clifton Powell shared a number of prayer hands emojis underneath the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Epps (@therealmikeepps)

The comedian is a father to five daughters: Maddie Epps, Moriah Epps, Bria Epps, Makayla Epps, and Indiana Rose Epps whom the couple welcomed last year on March 12. The family shared a cute photo of the youngest daughter on her first birthday, where she posed in a pink polka dot onesie behind a cake. "Wishing our beautiful baby girl 'Indiana Rose' Big 1 years old," he said in the post. His other daughter Moriah celebrated her sixteenth birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful and smart funny Baby Moriah sweet 16 baby you make me proud I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much," he wrote to his other child.

When he's not spending time with his real-life family, the actor and comedian plays working-class father Bernard "Bennie" Upshaw on the new and popular Netflix comedy of the same name. "Mike came to me and said he wanted to do a show about a working-class family in the Midwest –– in Indiana, where he's from," Sykes told The A.V. Club of how the show came to be. "So, we talked a little bit more about the characters and what we wanted to do.. So, I brought something back to him and I pitched him the show and then we pitched it to Netflix and they loved it, they practically bought it in the room."