Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Trolls Are Going After Them for Wanting to Keep Baby Sussex Birth Private

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash after they announced their intention to keep the birth of their first child private.

After being able to tune into their wedding and watching them parade around the world during their first international tour, fans of the British Royal Family, particularly those fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were upset after they learned last week that their voyeurism into royal life would temporarily be limited with the upcoming birth of the royal baby.

Although “grateful for the goodwill they have received from” the public, the royal couple have opted to “keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” meaning that royal watchers will not be able to see baby Sussex being cradled in his or her parents’ arms on the steps outside of the Lindo Wing as they had with all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

According to royal commentator Carole Malone, who spoke on Sky News, Express reports, their decision to keep the arrival of the littlest royal private is a “slap in the face” to their loyal fans.

“Someone needs to explain to me how a statement announcing the baby’s name, weight and gender would invade their privacy or deny them precious family time,” Malone said. “This is an unprecedented slap in the face for those legions of decent, ordinary people who love the Royal Family and see the royal birth as a joyous, national celebration – a celebration they’ve now been shut out of.”

“How hard would it be to spend two measly minutes outside the hospital waving and smiling at people who only want to wish them well?” she continued. “Us Brits give so much to the Royal Family, we also pay for the privilege of having them. Isn’t it time the Royals gave something back?”

Many online seemed to agree with Malone’s criticism.

“We pay them enough to parade their child for the world to see, we will be paying for its food, housing, security, schooling, travel , holidays etcetec for the rest of its life, if they want to be private go get a job live of their own money, pay for everything themselves,” one person slammed the decision.

“Madam [Markle] needs to wind her neck in and Harry needs to grow a pair she’s married into the royal family and needs to act accordingly princess Di thought she could rule the Royal family didn’t end up to good for her did it,” another wrote.

“Trying to keep it private will cause more of a circus than the Lindo wing ever would with paparazzi scrambling for that first glimpse,” a third royal fan tweeted. “Kate presented her children then enjoyed her privacy..Meghan just HAS to be different… so over her..”

Despite the backlash from some, royal insiders have claimed that the couple’s decision is “completely understandable.“