Meghan Markle’s Haters Have Something to Say About Her Prince George Birthday Message

Royal admirers lashed out at Meghan Markle this weekend, feeling she had disrespected Prince George on his sixth birthday. The official Kensington Palace Instagram account post well-wishes for the future monarch on Sunday, and believe it or not some fans took issue with Markle’s comment.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account is widely seen as representing Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George’s parents. Meanwhile, the Sussex Royal account belongs to Prince Harry and Markle. In all likelihood, none of these four operate the accounts themselves, but that did not stop fans from picking apart their messages.

“Happy Birthday Prince George!” read the original post by Kensington Royal. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday.”

“Happy birthday!” commented Sussex royal, with a birthday cake and a red balloon emoji. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

As innocent as this message seems, many royal admirers noted that it did not include Prince George’s official titles — either His Royal Highness or Prince. There were over 800 responses to the comment, most of which condemned the birthday message and called it “disrespectful.” Most seemed to assume that the comment was written by Markle herself.

“He is the future KING,” one person wrote. “Treat him with respect. he is HRH!!!”

When Markle’s defenders pointed out that this was a simple error of omission, they were met with equally heated backlash.

“Well it’s simply because they know better,” one person wrote. “There’s a way and that’s just now how you do things. When you choose not to then people notice. And can’t even say his name? Come on that’s so bitter-sounding.”

“When she want to use her title, than [sic] she has to do the saame with others. He is not just nephew, he is her next king! She is really dying that her Archie will never have a title.”

Contrary to these assumptions, Insiders recently told PEOPLE that all is well within the royal family. In particular, they noted that the rumored issues between Markle and Middleton are all but ironed out, and the two are finally becoming real friends.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” said royalty expert Robert Lacey. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”