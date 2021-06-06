Meghan Markle: Baby's Name Delights Royal Family Followers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby is here, and they selected the perfect name for her. The infant's full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with the couple intending to use the nickname "Lili" for her. The first name comes from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname, and the middle name is that of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple's representative revealed in a statement, per PEOPLE. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

The news of the baby girl's arrival swept news outlets worldwide in minutes after its reveal. Of course, those who dislike the high-profile couple scoffed at the family names, but those who admire the pair thought the choices for names were flawless. Scroll through to see some of the supportive reactions to the couple's news.