Meghan Markle: Baby's Name Delights Royal Family Followers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby is here, and they selected the perfect name for her. The infant's full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with the couple intending to use the nickname "Lili" for her. The first name comes from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname, and the middle name is that of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple's representative revealed in a statement, per PEOPLE. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."
The news of the baby girl's arrival swept news outlets worldwide in minutes after its reveal. Of course, those who dislike the high-profile couple scoffed at the family names, but those who admire the pair thought the choices for names were flawless. Scroll through to see some of the supportive reactions to the couple's news.
Congratulations #HarryandMeghan on the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday. #DukeandDuchessofSussex. Beautiful name!— Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) June 6, 2021
"I love the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby girl," one person tweeted. "So cute. Can't wait to see photos."
I'm in love with the name. ♥️♥️♥️♥️— N (@unicornrainbows) June 6, 2021
"Lilibet and Diana, too! How sweet!" a second person wrote. "Wonder if they kept the name secret or if grandparents knew. Nice touch."
Wow! I wasn’t expecting a family name, but I love it!!!— Jo (@JoMomma38932552) June 6, 2021
"beautiful. after the queen. that shut all haters up or perhaps not," a third person wrote. "congratulations to them both."
Congratulations to Harry n Meghan.
Like the name🌹🌺— HARJIT KAUR SUMMAN 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@harjitsumman) June 6, 2021
"Lilibet Diana... you are already so loved!" another admirer wrote. "Congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie, and welcome to the world little Lili."
LILIBET DIANA!? MEG AND HARRY STOP PLAYING WITH MY EMOTIONS pic.twitter.com/cBkPnYW4Fu— Mercedes 💥 (@mercedeslilyaf) June 6, 2021
"Cheers to the lovely Baby Lilibet Diana!" legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence wrote. "May she be as bold as her mother, as delightful as her late grandmother, and may she enjoy as much Pink Lotion as this world can provide!"
Love that Prince and Harry and Duchess Meghan have named their daughter after Princess Diana and Lilibet The Queen. A sweet nod to two of the (now four) most important females in his life. I'm sure Diana would be bursting with pride right now 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FjJJAOrmvP— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 6, 2021
"What an absolutely beautiful name!" another person wrote. "Wishing their new daughter a lifetime of love and happiness."