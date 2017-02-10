Madonna Shares Beautiful Photo With Newly Adopted Twin Daughters

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna‘s family just got even bigger!

The singer has finalized the adoption of twin sisters from Malawi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Reuters, the pop star was approved to adopt the girls after the African nation’s high court granted its support.

“Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children,” Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary, said. “Within a year, she should provide us with a home survey report, which the court has ordered her to provide.”

Madonna has adopted two other children from Malawi, son David and daughter Mercy James. She began the latest adoption process on Jan. 25, 2017.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture with her two new daughters, showing them walking hand in hand.

Congratulations to the newly expanded family!

Related:

Watch: Madonna Talks Kissing Michael Jackson During Fabulous Carpool Karaoke

Madonna Is One Proud Mom as Daughter Mercy James Sweeps Her Gymnastics Competition

Madonna, Guy Ritchie Settle Custody Battle Over Son Rocco