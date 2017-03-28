Lori Loughlin Shares Total Lookalike Snap With Her Two Daughters

Lori Loughlin has two daughters, Olivia and Bella, and it’s clear the teens take after their famous mom. Loughlin used Instagram to share a new snap of herself and her girls over the weekend, and the Fuller House star proved once again that she’s got a seriously gorgeous family.

MORE: The Diet and Exercise Plan That Keeps Us Second Guessing Lori Loughlin’s Age

“Thank you @enews & thank you @dolcegabbana for a great night!” Loughlin wrote next to a photo of herself and her girls she reposted from E! News.

We’re also a fan of E!’s original caption, which reads, “Behold the incredible gene pool that exists when Aunt Becky is your real-life mom.”

The actress also recently posed with her girls for International Women’s Day, sharing a snap of herself with the ladies in her family.

“Thankful to my mom for raising me to be a strong woman,” she wrote. “Happy to be raising two strong women!”

Thankful to my mom for raising me to be a strong woman. Happy to be raising two strong women! ❤#internationalwomensday A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:50am PST

