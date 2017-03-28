Lori Loughlin Shares Total Lookalike Snap With Her Two Daughters

Thank you @enews & thank you @dolcegabbana for a great night! #Repost @enews with @repostapp ・・・ Behold the incredible gene pool that exists when Aunt Becky is your real-life mom. (📷: AKM-GSI)
Lori Loughlin has two daughters, Olivia and Bella, and it’s clear the teens take after their famous mom. Loughlin used Instagram to share a new snap of herself and her girls over the weekend, and the Fuller House star proved once again that she’s got a seriously gorgeous family.
“Thank you @enews & thank you @dolcegabbana for a great night!” Loughlin wrote next to a photo of herself and her girls she reposted from E! News.
We’re also a fan of E!’s original caption, which reads, “Behold the incredible gene pool that exists when Aunt Becky is your real-life mom.”
The actress also recently posed with her girls for International Women’s Day, sharing a snap of herself with the ladies in her family.
“Thankful to my mom for raising me to be a strong woman,” she wrote. “Happy to be raising two strong women!”
Thankful to my mom for raising me to be a strong woman. Happy to be raising two strong women! ❤#internationalwomensday
