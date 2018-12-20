‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Opens up About Personal Struggle Amid Mom Shaming Remarks

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed on social media over the weekend with fans and followers that she was experiencing some “personal” issues amid a nasty bout of mom shaming.

On Saturday, while sharing a new photo of her son, Jackson, the 27-year-old mother-of-one wrote in a heartbreaking post how she “wanted to share something that has been on [her] heart lately.”

“I feel like I do this every now and again to reiterate why I’m here and what I hope to use my platform for,” Roloff revealed. “Lately I have been getting a lot of negative comments and feedback on my social media. I don’t usually take things to heart because I know I can’t please everyone, but I had to bring this up.”

Roloff goes on to say how “mom shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool.”

“I get it all the time because I put my tactics out there and I try to be as honest about my life as possible. But for some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my momisms or how I do things in my home,” she said. “I don’t want my social media to go there. This is a place where I like to be as positive as possible. There’s a lot going on in my life right now personally and I like to use my social media to brighten other’s day but unfortunately there have been days that I feel it’s doing no good.”

Roloff goes on to say she was only sharing this because she felt “people need to hear it,” adding how her life is also “far from perfect.”

“I know that and I’m okay with that, Roloff added. “But when moms and sisters and friends and whoever start shaming each other for what they do with their kids that’s where I draw my line. “

The TLC star added how “we’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do.”

“I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please-be kind to each other,” she continued. “There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through.”

Roloff concluded her message with the “words of the great Rev Run” with “do your best-forget the rest!”

Hours later, Roloff added an update about how she didn’t post the message to tell everyone she was a “good mom” because she knows she’s the “best one” she knows how to be.

“I posted as just a reminder to EVERYONE to lift one another up,” she added. “Don’t knock each other down.”

While Roloff has been sharing photos of her sweet family with fans over the past year-and-a-half since the birth of Jackson, the mommy shaming has hit some unfortunate highs.

Last September, Roloff hit back after receiving remarks and unsolicited advice about her 4-month-old son after sharing video of Jackson, reaching for the fruit mobile atop him that sparked reaction from fans who thought he was not strapped in. Earlier that summer, Roloff shared an image of her son via Instagram Stories basking in sunlight as he napped during her husband Zach’s soccer game at the Tualatin Hills Soccer Club in Beaverton, Oregon, with fans promptly advising her to grab sunscreen.

Though it’s unclear the type of comments she received over the post, she later posted a black and white selfie with the caption, “Guys. The kid was smothered in sunscreen. Don’t worry. I got this,” denoting she had received a few unfavorable messages.

Little People, Big World is expected to return for a new season sometime in 2019.

