Kylie Jenner Wanted a Baby Since Age 15, Friend Reveals

Kylie Jenner is finally a mom after dreaming of having a baby since she was 15 years old, a friend revealed in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb’s birth announcement Sunday.

The 20-year-old new mom confirmed that rumors she was expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott were true on Instagram Sunday, sharing that the couple had already welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement was accompanied by an 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy, in which the filmmaker interviews a number of the Life of Kylie star’s friends and family members.

One friend wasn’t surprised when Jenner let her know the big news.

“She said, ‘I have something to tell you,’ and I said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ ” the friend says. “Obviously, I started crying. I was so happy; I was proud of her. It was what she wanted ever since she turned 15.”

“She’d always said how much she wants to be a mom and … I still get chills!” she continues.

Jenner has spoken out in the past on her family’s E! show about her desire to have children.

“When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls,” she told Teen Vogue in 2015. “Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid.”

The same year, she predicted her silence on social media amid her pregnancy. “Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” she admitted to Elle UK. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”

And she’s hinted that becoming a mom might be the end of her time in the spotlight.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore,” she continued to the magazine.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder echoed a similar sentiment in her birth announcement Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyandtravis