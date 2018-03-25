Kylie Jenner Shares Black and White Snapshot of Her With Stormi

The world is getting another glimpse at baby Stormi. Kylie Jenner shared a new selfie on Friday of her and her 7-week old daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the black-and-white photo, a lingerie-clad Jenner lies with her head resting on a pillow next to a wide-eyed Stormi.

“stormiiiiiiiii,” she captioned the Instagram, along with her signature black heart emoji. She included two other photos with the infant in the post, and was all smiles in the third image.

The snapshot of Stormi is the first to show up on Jenner’s social media within the last few weeks, with the latest being a shot of Stormi with her great-grandma, Mary Jo, who Jenner and her famous sisters affectionately call MJ.

Jenner has been spotted out and about with friends and boyfriend Travis Scott a few times over the past week, but seems to be soaking up some alone time with her daughter in the sweet photo.

Thursday night, Jenner was spotted out to dinner with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as bestie Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Scott.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Kylie Jenner and Woods escaped to an undisclosed snowy location, where they shared steamy hot tub photos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Woods recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is taking motherhood one day at a time and that she’s adjusting to mothering the 7-week-old.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Baby Stormi is “just an angel” Woods gushed, adding, “everything she does is cute.”

When asked about Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi into the world on Feb. 1, making the announcement a few days later. Jenner apologized to her social media followers for “going dark” online, explaining that she wanted the time to be private and special.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”