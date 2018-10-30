Kylie Jenner Shares Mommy-Daughter Halloween Photos of ‘Baby Butterfly’ Stormi

Halloween is just one day away, and Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are ready for the holiday, with Jenner using Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of herself and her baby girl all dressed up.

The duo were costumed as butterflies, with Jenner wearing a baby pink leotard with large pink and black wings attached to her back, her outfit completed with lace-up pink heels.

Stormi was also in pink, with the 8-month-old sporting a miniature version of her mom’s wings along with a pink silk outfit.

“my baby butterfly..” Jenner captioned a photo of herself balancing her daughter on her knee as Stormi excitedly smiled.

A second photo of baby Stormi found the infant sitting on a fluffy white blanket in front of a pair of pink perfume prints, extending her tiny hand towards the camera.

Jenner didn’t offer a caption, letting her daughter’s adorable costume speak for itself.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also got in on the Instagram action, posing for a shot herself while sitting on a bed and gazing down at the floor.

“Butterfly Effect,” she captioned the image, seemingly nodding to boyfriend Travis Scott’s song of the same name.

The pair’s coordinating costumes continues the theme of butterflies that Jenner has been sharing since before she was pregnant with Stormi.

Jenner and Scott, Stormi’s dad, got matching butterfly tattoos after they began dating in 2017, and the reality star continued the imagery in the video she shared documenting her pregnancy, which saw her donning jewelry featuring the insects. The 21-year-old also has butterfly artwork in her home.

Ahead of Stormi’s birth, many fans speculated her name would be butterfly-related, and after the infant’s name was revealed, a new theory emerged relating to the scientific phenomenon of the butterfly effect.

The theory states that a minor action can ripple and cause a change in the outcome of an event, for example a butterfly’s wings flapping and causing a storm weeks later. Fans have now theorized that Stormi’s name might be a reference to the storm caused by said butterfly, voicing their speculations on Twitter.

OK, Kylie Jenner is dressed as a butterfly for Halloween. She captioned her Instagram post “The Butterfly Effect”. The butterfly effect is the idea that the wind from the wings can cause a storm on the other side of the world. Her daughters name is Stormi, she made a storm. 🤯🤯 — Delaney Schneider (@_delaney_brooke) October 30, 2018

Others appreciated Jenner’s “Butterfly Effect” caption and the nod to Scott.

The fact that kylie and stormi are butterflies with the caption butterfly effect I cant deal with the cuteness 😭😭 — madi. (@madisynnclaire) October 30, 2018

