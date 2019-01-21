Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twin in Matching Mother-Daughter Looks Amid Sunny Vacation Getaway

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, recently enjoyed a tropical vacation ahead of the infant’s first birthday, and Jenner shared plenty of photos from the trip on social media over the past few days to give fans a peek at her luxurious getaway.

Several of those snaps have included Jenner and Stormi participating in a matching mother-daughter fashion moment, which found the duo decked out in lime green swimsuits, Jenner in a bikini and Stormi in a one-piece as they stood under an outdoor shower.

“Let’s get away,” the mom of one wrote along with a green heart emoji.

The mother-daughter duo was accompanied on the trip by Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who also participated in the matching moment in her own neon green one-piece. Jenner posted a shot of the group under the water outside, with Stormi stretching a hand towards Woods, who was sticking out her tongue.

“Love these two more than life itself,” the 21-year-old captioned the shot.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, also appeared to have joined the group on vacation, with Jenner sharing a photo of herself hugging the rapper, who was seen from behind as the couple stood outside next to a colorfully painted building.

The trip was the kickoff to Stormi’s birthday celebrations, as the infant turns one year old on Feb. 1. While Jenner has spent the recent days enjoying the sun with her baby girl, she previously revealed to fans that she already has some presents ready for Stormi when they get home.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn’t yet shared just what she’s purchased for her daughter, Stormi recently received another gift from one of her family members, with Kim Kardashian gifting all the kids in the family with their very own mini Louis Vuitton bags.

In a clip shared by Jenner on Instagram, Stormi eagerly reached out for her new accessory while sitting on an estimated $25,000 chair made out of stuffed animals.

“You are too cute,” her mom can be heard saying before Stormi adorably waves goodbye with her new bag on her arm.

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t,” Jenner joked in the caption.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner