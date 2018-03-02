Kylie Jenner’s Long Nails Spark Furious Debate About Her Parenting

Kylie Jenner’s one-month baby photo had some fans awing at the mother-daughter duo, while others criticized her parenting ability thanks to her long peach-painted nails.

The 20-year-old shared the first look at baby Stormi Websters’s face on Thursday when she posed for a photo holding her little one on Instagram.

Donning an Alexander Wang camo tracksuit and a ring on “that” finger, Jenner’s mother-daughter photo also proved that despite the challenges of being a new mom, nothing would stop the Kylie Cosmetics founder from keeping up with her beauty routine.

The Life of Kylie star showed off her waist-length straight hair, perfectly contoured makeup and some notably long fingernails for the shot, which fans took notice of — and quickly criticized.

“How the eff does [Kylie Jenner] wear such long nails with a newborn? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face,” one user wrote.

How the eff does @KylieJenner wear such long nails with a new born? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face! — Savannah Brown (@Sweetsavannahle) March 2, 2018

Others wondered how Jenner could change Stormi’s diapers or give her a bath without getting a mess under her acrylics or hurting the baby.

“I want to know how Kylie Jenner changes her babes diaper with two inch nails and I struggle with not getting poo under my millimeter nails,” a fellow mom joked.

I want to know how Kylie Jenner changes her babes diaper with two inch nails and I struggle with not getting poo under my millimeter nails. — Devin Cornwell (@devin_ashley) March 2, 2018

Some theorized that her manicured nails mean she isn’t the one caring for Stormi’s everyday needs.

“You know Kylie is not bathing or changing that child diapers by the length of her nails,” a follower wrote. Another added, “The fact that Kylie Jenner has those long nails is proof to me that she’s not the one taking care of her baby.”

You know Kylie is not bathing or changing that child diapers by the length of her nails 😂 — Sherayne Welch (@SherayneWelch) March 2, 2018

The fact that Kylie Jenner has those long nails is proof to me that she’s not the one taking care of her baby.#KylieJenner #Stormi — M 🌺 (@iladymorphine) February 23, 2018

But other moms jumped to Jenner’s defense, claiming that their long manicured nails have never stopped them from assuming full parenting duties.

“My nails are as long as [Kylie Jenner’s] and I manage just fine,” a mom wrote alongside a photo of her purple manicure. Another added, “There’s nothing to it!”

I Looked after three kids and a grandkid perfectly well with long nails, there’s nothing to it 💅💅💅 @KylieJenner — Sara Teal (@tealy1) March 2, 2018

Jenner reportedly wanted to raise Stormi without hired help, a source claimed during her pregnancy, with only her mother, Kris Jenner, and her famous sisters allowed to care for the baby.

Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister has apparently warmed up to the idea of having added support.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Stormi’s father, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott, has also been helpful throughout these first four weeks, the insider claimed. Scott is doing “his own thing during the day,” as he tries to keep his burgeoning musical career on an upward trend, yet he focuses the rest of the time on his newborn daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” the source confirmed.