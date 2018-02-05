Travis Scott Keeps Promise to Kylie Jenner by Being at Baby’s Birth

Travis Scott may have been on the road for much of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, but he made sure to make good on his promise to Jenner to be by her side when the time came to welcome their daughter into the world.

In fact, Scott even canceled two previously scheduled shows in Minneapolis and Las Vegas on Feb. 3 because his baby girl was born two days earlier.

“It was really stressful for her that he was away so much, but at the same time, she knows that his tour was booked way before they got together, and that the pregnancy was pretty bad timing, all-in-all,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “But, Travis said he was going to be there at the birth…no matter what.”

Jenner made it a point to stay out of the spotlight throughout her pregnancy, so it was difficult to know how involved Scott was throughout the pregnancy. But after announcing her baby’s arrival, she also released a video that documented the nine months she went “dark” on social media. In the video, it was clear that Scott was extremely present throughout Jenner’s pregnancy; he was at doctor’s appointments, family events and more.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter was born on Feb. 1, but the proud parents have yet to announce a name.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie explained on Feb. 4. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress sand every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Some fans are convinced the 20-year-old reality TV personality named her baby girl Butterfly or something butterfly-related after dissecting the 11-minute birth announcement video.

Eagle-eyed fans found butterflies to be a recurring theme throughout the montage, and on Jenner’s low-key social media profile during pregnancy.

“I’m calling it now Kylie Jenner named her baby Butterfly,” a fan wrote on Twitter, and others agreed. “I’m not happy about it I’m just calling it now.”

In the birth announcement video, Jenner shows off a slew of butterflies inside the baby nursery, with beautiful monarchs lining the wall. She also took time to pan in on a large embellished butterfly necklace she wore in one of the video clips, lingering on it a little too long for it not to mean something, fans speculated. Above the butterfly necklace, Jenner wore another dainty gold chain with a “Baby Girl” charm.

On Instagram in November, Jenner also teased fans with a pink manicure and crystal butterfly ring, which many shook off as a hint she was expecting a baby girl. Now, they think Jenner could have been teasing her little one’s name all along.

Additionally, the 20-year-old mom and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, also got matching butterfly tattoos last year, which they revealed on Snapchat. The rapper also has a song called “Butterfly Effect.”