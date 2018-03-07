All Kylie Jenner’s Adorable Stormi Photos So Far

Kylie Jenner had her first baby on Feb. 1, 2018, after several gut-wrenching months of secrecy and radio silence between her and her fans.

Jenner is one of the most followed people on social media, and is usually very open and transparent with her fans. However, she chose to keep her pregnancy as secretive and private as possible for her physical and mental health. Fans were dying for any official word from the 20-year-old reality star, and they finally got it on Feb. 4, when she announced her child’s birth with a documentary-style video on YouTube.

Even then, Jenner withheld her daughter’s name for a few more days, and she didn’t give her loyal followers a clear look at the infant for quite a while either. Eager fans have relished every glimpse of the baby, Stormi Webster, since her birth just over a month ago.

The audience from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and all the other forms of media where the family performs, has watched as 20-year-old Jenner makes her best attempt as a young mother. In the first month, they’ve seen her make ultimatums and go back on them, try to keep her business running while devoting all of her attention to her daughter, and maintain her relationship with Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott.

All the while, the one thing Jenner hasn’t done is flood social media with photos of her bundle of joy. Unlike many young mothers in the age of Instagram and Facebook, Jenner’s image is an economic commodity, and as a mother, that extends to her daughter as well. Therefore, every picture of Stormi is precious and valuable, both to Jenner and her fans.

Still, Jenner is only human, and she’s proudly posted a few photos of her baby here and there. Here are all the glimpses we’ve gotten of Stormi Webster since the Internet royalty was born.

Angel

Jenner posted some snaps of her “angel” on her Instagram story, adorning her with emojis and captions written in pink.

These Cheeks!

“These cheeks!” Jenner wrote in another sleepy snapshot. The infant snoozed peacefully in the photos, blissfully unaware of her early fame.

“My Pretty Girl”

Jenner wrote “my pretty girl” over a picture of Stormi as the baby made eye contact with the smartphone camera. She imposed a filter that gave her daughter big dark eyes and a crown of flames.

Stormi’s Birthday

Jenner struck a pose with her daughter on Instagram to celebrate her one-month birthday. Both of them looked immaculate in the shots, though Jenner clearly spent a bit more time on her make-up than Stormi did.

Mama Bear

Jenner included another photo in the same post, making sure to get her crisp white sneakers in this time. Stormi looked perfectly cozy in her bear suit, as Jenner’s long black hair cascaded down the other shoulder.

Daddy’s Girl

Scott also posted a photo in honor of their daughter’s one month birthday. it showed a pink sweater with a red heart, and a white banner reading “Daddy.”

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote proudly on the picture. He reposted Jenner’s picure of Stormi with flames around her as well, writing “Our little rager !!!!”

Baby Feet

Jenner teased her followers with some close-ups of her daughter’s tiny feet. While fans were itching for a look at the newest addition to the Kardashian clan, her tiny toes would have to do.

Small Hands

Stormi Webster’s Instagram debut came shortly after Kylie’s big announcement on Super Bowl Sunday. She and her family all posted the same picture: a close up of the baby grabbing a painted pink thumb with her fresh face just out of focus in the background.

To Our Daughter

Technically, fans got a peek at Stormi in Jenner’s announcement video, though the baby is is buried in a mound of sheets and blankets.