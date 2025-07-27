‘KUWTK’ Favorite and Sports Illustrated Model Reveal Pregnancy and Engagement

Supermodel Joy Corrigan is pregnant. Her child’s father is Todd Kraines, who appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the baby’s daddy is a familiar face from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The Sports Illustrated model told TMZ she’s currently 13 weeks pregnant when they spotted her rocking a skintight Alo onesie while out in Beverly Hills. It will be her first child.

Kraines is the guy who Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick used to prank call Kris Jenner, pretending to be him with an over-the-top high-pitched voice, famously saying, “Auntie Kris! It’s me, Todd Kraines!”

As for the happy couple, the pair has been together for just six months. Corrigan is also a former Playboy Playmate and has done work for Victoria’s Secret.

The pair are newly engaged. “Little girl me is screaming 😭💍 I get to marry my best friend!!! Forever with you @tkraines is a dream come true ♾️” she captioned a carousel of photos to Instagram from their engagement. She also posted a separate reel, captioning the moment, “I can’t stop replaying this moment… and crying happy tears every time 😭💖So many dreams coming true at once—and I get to spend forever with you 🥹💍♾️✨”

Kraines also shared photos, captioning his post to Instagram, The journey of life means so much more when you get to live forever with your best friend! How cool is that?! I feel like the luckiest man alive! I love you, future wifey!! 🤍👸🏼🤴🏻We extend our deepest gratitude to the @calamigosguestranch team for making our moment truly magical.”

Kraines revealed in recent years that he remains in contact with the famous family dynasty. “Am I friends with them today? Yes,” he told Bustle in 2017. “Do I talk to them all the time? No. But if we wanted to talk, yes. They’re in a different world—in a good way.”