Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Take Twinning to Stylish New Level

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope, struck a pose in matching white swimsuits on Friday.

The celebrity mom is away on a family trip with all of her kids and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. She appeared as stunning as ever on Friday in a pure white one-piece bathing suit, standing on the edge of a boat in Portofino, Italy. Not far behind her was little Penelope, whose sixth birthday is this Sunday.

She wore a white swimsuit of her own, with large pointed sunglasses to match, and a wide-brimmed black sun hat to finish the look off.

“What’s mine is yours,” Kardashian wrote of her little mimic.

Kardashian, Benjima and the children have been in Italy for several weeks now, and the trip has come with countless opportunities for precious family photos.

Kardashian posted another picture that appeared to be taken on a boat several days earlier. In it, her youngest child wore the same pointed white sunglasses as Penelope. He puckered his lips at the camera, apparently blowing a kiss as the wind whipped his hair around.

Kardashian and Bendjima are reportedly staying in a luxurious penthouse suite at the Capri Palace hotel. They are spending their vacation on the beach in Capri, Italy, no doubt enjoying a little respite before the work on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and countless other projects resumes.

Kardashian was featured heavily in the latest KUWTK trailer, which came out last week. It teases the Aug. 5 premiere of the show’s 15th season. The remarkable close family may be facing some hard times, as Kardashian appears to be fed up with them in the clip.

“I’m not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis,” she says.

She’s not the only one, either. Another scene teased in the show features Kim Kardashian proclaiming that she “doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.” As she says it, she slams the door and leaves the house.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s kids have a new maternal figure to contend with, as their father, Scott Disick, is reportedly moving in with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The news comes from a report in Us Weekly, where sources said that the embattled couple was taking the next step.

“She’ll move into his house,” an insider confirmed. The couple has been mocked for their drastic age difference, and even Richie’s famous father reportedly does not approve. However, the move is especially surprising since there were reports that they had broken up earlier this summer. Kourtney is reportedly resigned to this latest development in her ex’s life.

“She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are,” a source said.

Photo credit: Dave Lee / GC Images