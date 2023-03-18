King Charles Replaces Prince Harry in Another Role

King Charles III enacted another major change for his son, Prince Harry. According to ET Canada, Charles has opted to replace Harry as the next Captain General of the Royal Marines, taking on the role himself.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed the change back in October, marking the 358th anniversary of the Corps of Royal Marines, formed in 1664 during King Charles II's reign. The king trained and served alongside Royal Marines during his time in the Navy. "I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday," a statement from The Royal Family said.

Today as the @RoyalMarines celebrate their 358th birthday, The King has become their new Captain General.



His Majesty trained and served alongside the Royal Marines during his Naval career. pic.twitter.com/Dv9IpqL04K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 28, 2022

The Royal Marine Commandos are considered one of the world's elite fighting forces, similar to the United States Navy SEALS and specializing in "combat in extreme climates, serving on the most dangerous operations under the most challenging conditions," the official statement by the Royal Family site read.

"It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General. I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration," King Charles added in his statement confirming the role. "The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments."

Harry previously held the title until February 2021, around the time when he and his wife, Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior royals. He had been stripped of his military titles at the time, something that also raised some trouble back during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

At the time, it wasn't clear if Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform during the service. In the end, King Charles allowed his son to wear his military uniform while honoring his grandmother as she was laid to rest.