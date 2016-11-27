Kim Zolciak Shares Her Christmas Decorations on Snapchat!

(Photo: Kim Zolciak)

Kim Zolciak isn’t wasting any time getting into the holiday spirit. The reality star took to Snapchat to show her Christmas decorations go up throughout her entire house.

“I just want you guys to know that my husband has put up 99% of these Christmas decorations,” she said through Snapchat. “You guys can obviously tell that I love Christmas.”

In an interview with ET, Zolciak chatted about how she makes her marriage work with her husband Kroy Biermann.

“We’re in it, you know?” she shared. “It’s not really work for us. I’m very attracted to him, so that’s easy. Check that off. He’s really such an incredible husband. He cooks, he cleans, he helps me with my shoes, he’ll fix my wig, whatever — you name it, he does it.”

She also said that if she does the dishes, Biermann is off putting the kids to bed so they can have alone time together.

Glad to hear they are making it work!