Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Doing ‘Amazingly’ After Dog Bite

Two weeks after Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 4-year-old son, Kash, was bitten by a dog, the mom of six is sharing a positive update on his condition.

The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a snap of her son in a hospital bed, sharing in the caption that the youngster is doing “amazingly.”

“I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child,” she wrote. “The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress.”

Zolciak-Biermann originally shared the news of Kash’s accident on Instagram, writing that her son underwent emergency surgery on April 22.

In her latest post, she added that her son will not have any physical problems once he is healed.

“We are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well,” the 38-year-old continued. “He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE’S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference.”

