Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Snapshot of Her ‘Inseparable’ Children

Chicago and Saint West are friends for life.

The two younger members of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family made a cute appearance on their mom’s social media channels Tuesday, sitting thoughtfully while looking off to the left at something off-camera.

Baby Chicago, 6 months old, sports a long-sleeved tan outfit and white socks while big brother Saint, 2 and a half years old, wears a camouflage-print T-shirt and gray shorts.

“These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint,” Kardashian captioned her post about the adorable babies.

The two younger West siblings have become fast friends since Chicago’s birth on Jan. 15. Kardashian regularly posts photos and videos of Saint giving his baby sister hugs and kisses. She even revealed recently that Saint calls Chicago his baby.

“Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute,” Kardashian told the outlet last month.

“They’re all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” added the KKW Beauty founder.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is also mother to 5-year-old North, recently revealed little Chi’s middle name “Noel” on Snapchat, later clarifying that the moniker is just wishful thinking right now.

“I love the name Noel,” Kardashian said on her app Monday, adding of her 41-year-old husband, “Kanye does not. So I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.’”

“I’m going to add [a middle name],” spilled Kardashian. “I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short — a one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short.”

Chicago was born in January 2018 by way of surrogacy, a first for Kardashian and West. In an Elle magazine interview from March, the mom-of-three spoke openly about their decision to go this route for the pregnancy.

“I refer to her as a surrogate, but it’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier,” she said, explaining her relationship with the woman that carried Chicago. “A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg.”

“I hated being pregnant,” Kardashian admitted. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Would she consider a surrogate again for a baby No. 4?

“My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” Kardashian said. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”