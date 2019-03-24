Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Set up Lemonade Stand With Kids to Raise Money for Mental Health

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their family spent some time in the sun for a good cause.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter Friday to show off the YEEZY-branded lemonade stand they put together with their daughters, North and Chicago West, to raise money for mental health.

The West family built and worked the stand in their Hidden Hills neighborhood, selling lemonade and pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 Geode, according to Us Weekly.

Our YEEZY stand pic.twitter.com/fXHAnAuFli — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2019

“Kim was walking around and holding Chicago and Chicago was eating veggie sticks,” a source told the outlet. “She seemed really happy.”

The source added of Kanye that he was “super social with fans and shook hands and took pictures and was in a great mood.” The publication writes that other members of the Kardashian family attended the family fun day. Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance and spotted wearing a black sweater with gold hoop earrings.

“Khloé looked happy and was in good spirits,” the insider said.

The Revenge Body host was seen holding her daughter, True Thompson, and looked like a “super cute mom.”

Kardashian kept fans up to date on the fundraiser posting videos on Instagram Stories of her daughter, North, setting up the boxes of Yeezys with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope.

According to the outlet, the lemonade stand was part of Kanye’s partnership with Adidas. The program worked with families across the country to create homemade, pop-up YEEZY Lemonade Stands. All proceeds made from the stands go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The rapper has been outspoken about his struggles with mental health. Kanye has kept a low profile since he made headlines in 2018 for his social media outbursts in support of President Donald Trump, as well as making statements that caught massive backlash.

In an interview with Big Boy TV in June, Kanye revealed that he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.

“I think everybody got something,” he said at the time. “But like I said on the album [Ye], it’s not a disability. It’s a superpower.”

Missing the famous family? Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E! The latest season of the show will address much of the drama the family has been through in the past few months, including Kanye’s various feuds and Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson.