Twitter Congratulates Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday.

The parents’ surrogate gave birth to a healthy girl weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces, Kardashian revealed in a letter on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality announced. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also wrote that the baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 15.

Kardashian and West’s fans freaked out at the happy news and took to Twitter to offer their congratulations to the new parents of three.

@KimKardashian and Kanye had their baby 😭💕 — m i k a y l a ✨ (@ikaylamay_xo) January 16, 2018

Great. Kim Kardashian’s baby was born and now I’m crying in my car…. #BabyWest — Tiffany Ann (@TAG349) January 16, 2018

Telling people “Kim had her baby!” is apparently not enough. I have to establish that I mean #KimKardashian which is a world I don’t really want to live in. — Rosie Scallon (@rosiescallon) January 16, 2018

Kardashian and West confirmed they would welcome a third child via surrogate in a trailer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 14th season in October.

In the sweet (and highly anticipated) clip, she FaceTimed with sister Khloé Kardsahian to reveal the happy news. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kardashian asked, to which Khloé answered, “The person’s pregnant.”

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian gushed.

The power couple hired a surrogate to birth their third child because during her pregnancies with North and Saint, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, which could cause serious complications during childbirth.

Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with 4-year-old North and was forced to deliver nearly six weeks early.

Though she was admittedly hesitant to hire a surrogate, Kardashian will not have to worry about recovery time following what would have been a high-risk pregnancy.

“She’ll be hands-on from the beginning,” a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight last week, revealing the baby was due “any day now.”

Now, all eyes are on Kardashian and West to see what they will reveal to fans next, including the baby’s name and photo.