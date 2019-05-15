Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Expecting First Child

Actor Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton are expecting their first child together.

Charton revealed the news on Tuesday when she shared a sonogram photo to Instagram. “My favorite surprise so far,” the former model wrote in the caption.

“We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September,” she wrote.

The baby’s sex has not yet been revealed.

Culkin, 36, didn’t seem as enthusiastic about fatherhood last July, when he told The i that “it just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon.”

The Succession actor also pointed out that none of his siblings, including his Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin, had stated families. “My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren,” he said. Culkin’s siblings are Macaulay, Rory, Quinn, Christian and Shane Culkin and Jennifer Adamson. Culkin’s sister, Dakota, died at the age of 29 in 2008.

In that same interview, Culkin opened up about how he met Charton, revealing that he saw “this most beautiful girl” at a New York City bar and sat down at her table when her male companion left for the restroom. “I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since,” he said. “When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that.”

The couple married in 2013 and adopted a cat, Django Reinhardt, named after the jazz legend. “My wife loves Django so much,” Culkin said. “She won’t even travel because she doesn’t want to leave him. I’d really like to travel to Mexico this summer but we’ll have to consult with the cat first.”

Culkin previously dated Emma Stone.