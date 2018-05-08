Khloe Kardashian Spotted With Baby True for First Official Photo

Khloe Kardashian is making her way out into the public eye again and this time with her daughter True. The 33-year-old mom was seen out and about with her baby at a park in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday.

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian pictured with daughter True for the first time https://t.co/aONCBIo3DN pic.twitter.com/DCqP1ky8cW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 7, 2018

Pushing True in a stroller, the Revenge Body host showed off her post-baby figure, sporting black leggings, a black T-shirt and black Yeezy sneakers. She draped a light white blanket over the stroller to cover True’s face.

At one point, Kardashian looked proudly on as a park goer greeted baby True.

Kardashian has been making more public appearances in Cleveland, despite fans wondering if she will head back to Los Angeles following the cheating reports surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Friday, she and Thompson were spotted eating lunch at the TownHall restaurant in Cleveland; Saturday, she was seen supporting Thompson during his Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

While it’s unclear how the couple has resolved Thompson’s infidelity, they are making it clear that they are still together less than a month out from when the news broke.

These sightings line up with what an anonymous source recently told PEOPLE about the couple’s current living situation. Apparently there is “no talk” about a breakup, and she is confident the couple’s issues are resolved.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

The source continued, “When she wants something to work, she will make it work. Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Kardashian has only shared one major update about the couple and True since the scandal broke and True was born.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote on April 16. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently gushed over Kardashian as a new mom, calling her daughter “amazing.”

“I’m so proud of that kid,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show Friday. “I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The 62-year-old visited Kardashian in Cleveland amid the Thompson cheating reports. She didn’t comment directly on the allegations, but she did open up about her family’s response to the situation.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” she said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ’cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

It’s unknown when Kardashian and True will head home to Los Angeles, but Jenner did give a bit of an update on the newborn.

“She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True,” she said.