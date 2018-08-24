Khloe Kardashian Blasts Fan Criticizing Her Daughter’s Latest Photo

Khloe Kardashian was not happy with a fan who accused her of “embedding materialism” into her daughter after posting another adorable photo of True Thompson.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 34, shared a photo of 5-month-old True sitting in a tiny toy Bentley car with a teddy bear bigger than the tot. True looked excited, showing off an adorable grin and wearing a cream-colored headband.

“I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift,” Kardashian wrote.

While most of Kardashian’s fans agree that the photo is too precious, there was one troll who lashed out.

“She should of receive a cross or a bible so this child grows closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain,” the critic wrote, reports InTouch Weekly.

“We read children’s Bible stories everyday and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way,” Kardashian replied. “Why be so negative if you are a child of God? She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

Since True was born in April, Kardashian has been met with a deluge of mom-shamers and often takes time out of her day to respond. Just last month, she was criticized for leaving True so she could attend a charity event, so she had to explain that True’s father, Tristan Thompson, was with True.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now,” Kardashian tweeted on July 29. “I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

In June, the Good American designer said she was being criticized for breastfeeding and giving True formula.

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me,” Kardashian tweeted on June 7. “I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

Kardashian sometimes has to deal with shaming from her own family. In one recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her mother, Kris Jenner, “art shamed” her for not knowing who artist Jeff Koons is.

“My mom has not known about art for years and years, she’s just learning about art, which is great. But you can’t art shame people just because they know less than you,” Kardashian said in the episode.

New Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

