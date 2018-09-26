Khloe Kardashian Says She Owes Sister Kourtney an Apology

Khloe Kardashian has gained new respect for her family as she adjusts to motherhood, particularly her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian, 34, is preparing to move her daughter True Thompson halfway across the country for the second time in her 5-month-long life. She is beginning to feel the strain that parenting can put on one’s routine, and in a recent interview with Us Weekly, she said that she may owe Kourtney an apology. Kardashian once teased Kourtney for her appearance and hectic behavior while caring for her three children, but now she says that she finally understands.

“I’m still in my pajamas right now, I’ve been up since five, I have not had a second to even change my clothes,” she told reporters. “I haven’t even washed my face, my morning has been so crazy.”

Kardashian noted that this was the stress of just one baby, and she could not imagine the compounding pressure of three young children, as Kourtney has.

“I feel bad that I used to call Kourtney and be like, ‘Oh, God. You look so Mom,’” she said. “I feel bad that I used to do that. I’m gonna apologize to Kourt.”

The eldest Kardashian sister has been on edge with her entire family in the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, lashing out over perceived insults and belittling comments. She claimed to be finding big breakthroughs in therapy, but as a result, she seemed to be unearthing animosity. On this week’s episode, Kardashian was particularly upset by her older sister’s confrontation with her mother.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Kardashian said on the episode. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

She tweeted about the fight as the episode was airing, though she did not clarify how the whole feud resolved in real life.

“Honestly makes me so sad Kourtney and my mom’s dynamic,” she wrote with two upset emoji faces.

The show is currently catching up on the whirlwind year the Kar-Jenner clan has had. In it, Kardashian is still pregnant, while Kylie Jenner just gave birth in this week’s episode. That places the timeline in early February, though the show is notorious for jumping around and reorganizing.

There is no telling how Kourtney’s relationship with Kardashian, and the rest of her family has settled for now, though she seems to be on amicable terms with all of them right now, judging by social media and recent public appearances.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!