Khloe Kardashian Opens up About Possibility of Baby No. 2

Khloé Kardashian may be considering having a little brother or sister for her daughter, True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently opened up about her possible plans to have a second baby as she interacted with fans on social media Saturday morning.

While responding to a fan, Kardashian revealed how her love for 9-month-old True, makes her think she’d have the same love for another child — but she’s still not sure about whether to get pregnant again, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 5, 2019

“Goodness I don’t know!” she wrote on Twitter. “I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” Kardashian added. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Kardashian shares her first child, True, with partner, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian’s comments also come a few days after sources revealed to press that sister, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are now expecting their fourth child together.

The joyous news about the upcoming new Kardashian baby has reportedly left her sisters with growing desires to extend their own brood.

“Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans,” another source told press recently. “They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of ‘triplets’ all the time.”

And also rumors swirled that Kardashian and Kylie Jenner may want to get pregnant together once again. Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott last February.

“Kylie and Khloé would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way,” the source said. “It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation.”

The news also comes as sources recently told press that Kardashian and Thompson might already be trying to get pregnant again.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the source said.

Could we get another Kardashian baby wave in 2019? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.