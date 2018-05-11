Khloe Kardashian Confesses to Getting Daughter True’s Birth Date Wrong

Khloe Kardashian confused many of her fans earlier this week while tweeting about her and Tristan Thompson‘s newborn daughter, True Thompson. In one of the tweets shared on Wednesday, May 9, Kardashian wrote that she was excited for True’s one-month birthday the next day. The only problem? True was born on April 12.

Guess what… until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ so, technically you are right. Lol I’m so immersed in feedings, sleeping and diapers -REPEAT!! Wow lol ok so we have two days https://t.co/0p394NhEW7 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter on May 9. “Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Kardashian admitted her mistake after a fan corrected her.

“Guess what… until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol so, technically you are right,” the 33-year-old reality TV personality responded to a user who pointed out that True turns 1 month old on Saturday, May 12. “Lol I’m so immersed in feedings, sleeping and diapers -REPEAT!! Wow lol ok so we have two days.”

Another fan tweeted at Kardashian to tell her that she was defending her, writing “LOL been trying to explain to people that you was going by weeks.”

You’re so cute fir defending me but the truth is I’m going off no sleep and had no idea what the date was lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018

The Good American designer thanked the user and replied, “You’re so cute fir [sic] defending me but the truth is I’m going off no sleep and had no idea what the date was lol.”

In a Snapchat video posted Thursday, Kardahian said, “Baby True is a month old today, so it’s a big day for the both of us. I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong. I want mind, body and soul all to be all lined up and in zen, and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.”

Kardashian gave birth to True in Cleveland, Ohio on April 12, two days after cheating reports surfaced about Thompson. Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy, the pair look as if they’re trying to make it work.

Reports surfaced this week that they were headed to couples’ therapy and they were even spotted holding hands while leaving a date at a Cleveland movie theater. Last week they were seen out to lunch together and Kardashian attended Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on Saturday.

Kardashian shared a first glimpse of baby True in a Snapchat selfie Thursday that just barely included her newborn’s arm, clad in a white and pink onesie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality personality made up the rest of the photo, lying down on a pink blanket while wearing a camouflage sweater and using the Snapchat flower filter.

The rare picture comes hours after Kardashian returned to Snapchat with a number of videos in which she opened up about her feelings post-workout with her trainer.

Admitting that she was “exhausted” following one of her first times working out since she’s given birth, the new mom said, “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings. No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

She also talked about her current fitness limitations, including trying to work out while breastfeeding her baby — reminding herself that “it’s only day one.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”