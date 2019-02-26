Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Mark Son Joaquin’s 16th Birthday With Celebratory Selfies

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ youngest child, son Joaquin, celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 24, with the couple using social media to share the occasion.

To mark Joaquin’s milestone birthday, both of his parents posted slideshows of photos of their son on Instagram, with Ripa’s including throwback photos of her youngest child along with his siblings, Michael, now 21, and Lola, now 17. The photos include a current selfie of Joaquin and his mom along with photos of him as a toddler before arriving at another current photo, this time with his dad.

“And then the newborn turned 16…..,” Ripa captioned the snaps. “Happy birthday Joaquin!!! You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say.”

Consuelos’ post opened with a snap of Joaquin and Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes before seguing into photos of Joaquin and his parents, as well as a photo of Joaquin, Consuelos and Michael standing together wearing sunglasses and looking serious.

“Happy Birthday baller…,” Consuelos wrote. “We love you…”

After celebrating their son, Ripa and Consuelos headed off to the Oscars, with Ripa referring to the show on her Instagram as “prom night.”

She also gave a shoutout to designer Christian Siriano for her dress, writing, “@csiriano you make all my dreams come true,” before adding of her husband, “You too @instasuelos.”

Ripa and Consuelos even engaged in a little PDA on the red carpet, sharing a sweet kiss for the cameras as they posed ahead of the show.

The couple often shares their relationship on social media, and according to Ripa, a photo was actually what started their happily ever after in the first place.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him,” Ripa explained to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce in August. “I knew when I saw his photograph.”

Ripa and her husband first met in person when he auditioned for All My Children, on which Ripa was already starring.

“[Casting director Judy Blye Wilson] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I’m not this person, at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone,” Ripa recalled. “I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. You know, if I needed to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there…I was a baby when I got the job.”

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she continued. “And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kellyripa