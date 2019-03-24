Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Father Tom Cruise in New Photos

Suri Cruise is looking more like her father Tom Cruise in Katie Holmes‘ latest Instagram photo.

The mother-daughter duo recently visited a refugee camp in Greece, with Holmes posting a black-and-white snapshot Saturday of Suri playing with a younger child at Moria refugee camp.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo shows Suri, the only daughter Holmes and Cruise share, with her long hair in two braids, wearing a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers and a big smile on her face.

Fans of the Dawson’s Creek star took to the comments’ section of the Instagram post to shower Holmes and her daughter with compliments, while also celebrating them for making the visit to the camp.

“You are one amazing and devoted mother! These are the times you will never ever forget!!!” one user commented.

“Oh Katie, what a beautiful life experience and lesson. I wish there were more ways I could reach out and give back. I would love to chat sometime. Hope you guys are doing well. Miss you bunches,” another user commented.

“Well done; we are the world. She looks exactly like her mother!” a third set commented.

Another user couldn’t help but see the resemblance between Suri and her father.

“Tom’s clone,” one user noted, referencing the Mission: Impossible star.

According to Us Weekly, Holmes and Suri spent a couple of days visiting the camp for Syrian refugees on the Greek island of Lesbo. The pair reportedly worked with volunteers from Artolution, a charity that promotes public art initiatives to promote healing and positive social change. The actress is a global ambassador for the charity.

The organization posted its own photo from the visit, featuring Holmes and Suri posing with other volunteers in front of a colorful mural, which the actress reposted.

Holmes later posted more photos on social media that showed her cradling a young child in her lap.

“I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week,” she captioned a shot that showed her painting red hearts on a piece of paper. “I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. and I pray for refugees everywhere.”

Holmes and Cruise separated in 2012 after five years of marriage. Since then, the actress has been romantically linked to Jamie Foxx, though rumors swirled that the couple has since broken up.