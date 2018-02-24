Katherine Heigl Poses in Underwear After Losing Baby Weight

She’s been honest about the hard work it took to regain her pre-pregnancy body, but now Katherine Heigl sees no need to hide her body away.

The actress posed for a selfie in her bra Thursday to promote a cause close to her heart.

‘Another shot of me in my underwear…I realize it’s starting to feel gratuitous but this ones for a good cause!’ Heigl wrote on the Instagram post.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star linked to the website Jenette Bras, which donates a perfect fitted bra for young girls in foster care ahead of their prom.

The selfie came after Heigl opened up about her struggle to shed weight after giving birth more than a year ago. The actress shared a trio of underwear selfies that showed the star’s post-pregnancy body transformation.

Heigl is bouncing back from her first pregnancy after giving birth to son Joshua Jr’s birth on Dec. 20 2016.

The actress also made headlines at the end of January when it was announced she would be joining the cast of Suits‘ eighth season, filling the gap left by departing series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heigl will join the Aaron Korsh-created drama as a series regular, starring opposite Gabriel Macht as Samantha Wheeler, a new talented partner that “will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.”

Heigl joins a season eight cast that also Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dule Hill, who was promoted this week to regular after recurring in the current seventh cycle.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

The role for Heigl marks her first cable series regular part after broadcast gigs on Grey’s Anatomy, and shortlived series like CBS’ Doubt and NBC’s State of Affairs.

“On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family — I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself,” said Korsh, who also serves as showrunner. “I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt.”

Heigl will make her debut in the series’ upcoming eighth season. Suits will be back for the second half of season seven on March 28 on USA Network.