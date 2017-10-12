JWoww Has Hilarious Mom Moment When Son Tries to Eat a Bra Insert

Jenni “JWoww” Farley found out that kids can get into anything after her 1-year-old son Greyson Valor decided to snack on an unlikely item on Wednesday — one of her bra inserts.

Hannibal Lecter ? Nope just a boy with a bra insert (aka boob enhancer/ chicken cutlet) in his mouth. On a serious note why do we have so many fake boobs laying around and why do our kids like playing with them ? Someone call child protective services. #CanibalLecter A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

The Jersey Shore alum’s husband, Roger Mathews, shared an Instagram pic of their youngest child with his newfound pacifier.

“Hannibal Lecter ? Nope just a boy with a bra insert (aka boob enhancer/ chicken cutlet) in his mouth,” Mathews wrote.

He jokingly added, “On a serious note why do we have so many fake boobs laying around and why do our kids like playing with them ? Someone call child protective services.”

While most of Mathews’ 1.2 million followers found the photo hilarious, a few wondered why the well-endowed JWoww uses bra inserts in the first place.

“Why does Jenni even need them? LOL Her boobs are.. ummmm HUGE!” one person wrote.

Another suggested the parents were saving the bra inserts for their 3-year-old daughter, Meilani.

“Jenny’s boobs are huge, I hope you are stashing the cutlets for Melani,” the person wrote.

Another was angry enough to say “real” women don’t need enhancers.

“A real woman does not need a boob enhancer for her f—ing t-ts period!!” the person wrote.

Someone else even suggested that the inserts didn’t belong to JWoww after assuming she doesn’t need them.

“Not to be that nosey b—h, but if I was a chick with implants and my husband kept finding loose cutlets around the house, there’d be questions. Just saying, what jenni gonna do with that? Cook diner?” they wrote.

Despite some negative comments, one person put it best and silenced critics.

“Why is everyone all up in Jenni’s bra lol talking about why she needs them?” the person commented. “That’s her business.”

The 31-year-old is no stranger to online controversy. She faced criticism last week after sharing a photo with Meilani while wearing a waist trimmer in a weight loss ad.

Many of her followers slammed her for “compacting” her organs or promoting poor “body image” for her young daughter.

JWoww has not responded to the waist trimmer backlash (or to the backlash from a similar post she shared earlier this summer).

JWoww and Mathews announced their engagement in September 2012. In July 2014, they welcomed Meilani. The couple wed in October 2015 and announced at the reception that they were expecting baby Greyson, who made his way into the world in May 2016.