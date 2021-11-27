Jon Gosselin Reveals Thanksgiving Spider Bite That Landed Him in Hospital With ‘Twice the Size’ Foot

Jon Gosselin spent his Thanksgiving in the emergency room. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed that he was bitten by a brown recluse spider in his sleep. He says he woke up as a result of being in “excruciating” pain. He told The Sun his leg swelled up to “twice the size” of normal, along with a “red-looking blister with a large red circle around it.” The famous father lives in Redding, PA with two of his children. When he realized he was bit by something, he was DJ’ing for the weekend in Philadelphia on a gig. He says he limped his way to his car and drove himself to the hospital. His doctor quickly realized the bite was from a brown recluse.

“The doctor told me that I was lucky to come in because if you don’t treat this you can lose limbs or die from a bacterial infection,” he told the publication. “It’s crazy because one moment I was DJ-ing and having the best weekend and next thing you know my life was in danger again. I was DJ-ing for the weekend in Philadelphia and I finally felt free. It was my first real single weekend. I was totally ready to open up and meet new people and start fresh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He says he was bummed due to having a tough time this year. “My first thought was ‘What now?’ I have had a rough year, my breakup was hard, then I got Covid which was bad,” he said. “It was really weird because when I looked at my leg I realized it was twice the size and there’s a red-looking blister with a large red circle around it. It kind of looked like a cigarette burn, but really raised.”

He was eventually released from the hospital with a prescription of antibiotics and topical cream for treatment. He also called an exterminator to try and locate the 8-legged creature. Unfortunately, the exterminator hasn’t found anything yet.

He’s now happily on the mend. “It’s finally healing after a week and the swelling has improved and the pain is just where the bite is rather than my entire leg,” he added.