Joanna Gaines Celebrates 4th of July With Baby Crew in Her ‘Favorite Spot’

Joanna Gaines is taking a much calmer approach to celebrating July 4th than most.

The Fixer Upper personality took to her Instagram Story to sharing a relaxing video with her newborn son, Crew.

Gaines is shown in a rocking chair on a front porch, while holding Crew as a yellow pacifier hangs on her finger.

The mother and son are listening to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me” as they bond.

As for her husband Chip, he is spending his day with a much noisier pursuit: fireworks.

He woke up bright and early to grab some fun explosives for his family and took a quick snapshot of the stand while he was at it. In the caption he reflected on what a fun life the fireworks sellers must have.

Looking at this dudes life, I can admit.. I have a few regrets. #heWins #Happy4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/pF2Kkokvyx — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 4, 2018

“Looking at this dudes life, I can admit.. I have a few regrets,” Gaines wrote, adding hashtag, “He Wins” and “Happy 4th Of July.”

Aside from these Independence Day activities, the couple has been adjusting to have a baby back in their house.

Chip revealed on Twitter that Crew had arrived on June 23. He said the family was “blessed beyond belief” to welcome the new addition. He also implied that the newborn was healthy and that Joanna was “doing great” in the wake of the delivery.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Gaines has said that she is hoping to savor time with Crew more than she had with previous children, whose seemed infancy seemed to go by quickly.

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines told KMOV before Crew was born. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”