Jessica Simpson Disables Instagram Comments After Excessive Mom-Shaming

After being the target of multiple online attacks from mom-shamers, singer-turned-fashion-designer and mom of three Jessica Simpson has disabled comments on her Instagram posts. It is unclear when Simpson, who is no stranger to having her parenting choices criticized by online trolls, disabled comments, though USA Today reports that older comments are still visible on certain posts.

The action comes after Simpson shared a photo on July of her oldest daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, sporting freshly dyed purple locks. Simpson had explained in the post that her daughter was inspired to go from blonde to purple by her favorite Descendants character.

The revelation immediately alerted the parenting police, with some of Simpson’s nearly 5 million followers slamming her for allowing her daughter to dye here hair, many citing Maxi’s age as a cause for concern.

Simpson did, however, gain plenty of support. After the comments section was flooded with backlash, mom of two and no stranger to mom-shamers Pink took to her own Instagram account to show her solidarity.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” the “Walk Me Home” singer captioned a photo of herself dying 8-year-old daughter Willow’s hair blue.

She included the hashtags “parent police are actually just lonely people” and “I’ll dye your hair too losers.”

Pink has also disabled comments on her Instagram posts. She made the move in July after she faced backlash over a photo of Willow and her son Jameson, 2, running while visiting he Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.

Preemptively addressing the backlash that the photo would ultimately receive, the signer wrote, “for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Pink announced in a later post that “there will be no more comments on this page” and that mom-shamers are “gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!!”