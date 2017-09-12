Jessica Biel Vents About Son Silas’ Terrible Twos

Jessica Biel gets brutally honest about raising her 2-year-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake.

The actress stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her show The Sinner and started talking about motherhood with her little toddler, E! News reports.

Stephen Colbert asked Biel how much of her house is covered in “what you hope is chocolate,” to which she responded, “Every square inch.”

“And if it’s not the hopeful chocolate, it’s stickers, and Play-Doh, and gak, and crumbs and who knows,” she continued. “Everything is covered with everything.”

She confirmed to the host that her son is currently in the middle of his terrible twos. Biel said the worst thing anyone can do to her is wake up her son while he’s sleeping.

“God forbid they wake up in the middle of the night,” Biel told the host. “You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you’re dead to me.”

Colbert joked that Timberlake is the one probably making the late-night noise. “That’s right,” Biel said. “Not my friends. My friends are quiet, demure, modest. He’s a wild musician.”

The mother of one did have some sweet things to say about her little boy.

“I mean, listen: It’s not all terrible, by the way,” she told Colbert. “He’s like the greatest of all time. Now, I’m feeling really bad. He’s cute. He’s funny.”

But, she also knows that things will probably get worse when he turns three.

“For me, this is terrible, but I’ve heard so much about the ‘three-teens,’” Biel said. “The three-year-olds are called the ‘three-teens’ because they’re so insane that they’re just like having tiny teenagers, which is way worse than having big teenagers, I think.”

The famous couple announced their son’s birth in April 2015, just a few months after confirming their pregnancy in January of that year.

Watch the full interview below.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @HelloCanada