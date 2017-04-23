Jessica Biel’s ‘Mom Life’ Moment Is All Too Real for Us

Prehistoric pumps by Dino Blahnik. #momlife #partytime #momchella A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

When it comes to kids’ toys scattered all over our homes, it feels like a never-ending army in a never-ending war. They are literally everywhere and there is no hiding from them.

While “Clean your room!” is the battle cry for millions of parents everywhere, sometimes you just have to deal with it on your own—especially when you have toddlers.

Jessica Biel took to Instagram Friday night to share an image that is all too real for mothers everywhere. The 35-year-old wife of Justin Timberlake snapped a photo of her nude Manolo Blahnik pumps covered in plastic dinosaur toys.

“Prehistoric pumps by Dino Blahnik,” she captioned with hashtags, “mom life,” “party time” and “momchella”—a spin on the Coachella festival.

Users understood her moment all too well and rejoiced in the image, saying, “[Laugh out loud] looks about right. My 3 year old does this all the time!” and “Totally my life, minus the Manolos.”

Biel is not shy to share the not-so-flattering side of “mom life.” In February, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that because she’s so busy taking care of her nearly 1-year-old son, Silas, she has resorted to eating her meals in the shower.

“This is just mom life,” she said. “I do not have time for anything! I am feeding him in the morning, trying to get ready and I realize I haven’t eaten, I just take it into the shower. You should try it.”

Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you. #ShowerEats A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

