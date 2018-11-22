‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Pregnant

The Jersey Shore is growing. MTV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced on Thanksgiving that she is expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle.

Polizzi shared a black and white Instagram image of her two children beaming down upon a framed ultrasound photo of Polizzi’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

The kids don’t look as thrilled in the second image included in the post, with Giovanna burying her head in her lap and Lorenzo holding his head, seemingly throwing a fit.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned the post, adding a praying hands emoji and a red heart.

Many of her Jersey Shore co-stars, as well as her nearly 12 million followers, gushed over the adorable pregnancy announcement.

“Wooo!” wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio left several raised hands emojis in celebration.



The pregnancy shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to Jersey Shore fans. After all, Polizzi and LaValle reportedly had been attempting to conceive their third child since July.

“I’m trying now,” Polizzi told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now, so…”

In last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Polizzi hoped for a positive pregnancy test after she was suffering nausea an other uncomfortable side effects after drinking. Noting that it was unlike herself to feel that way simply from drinking, she also revealed that she and LaValle were trying for a third child.

“I never throw up,” she said during the episode. “So I’m like, okay, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby — maybe I’m pregnant. … I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?”

She and Jenni “JWoww” Farley considered that she might be pregnant. “Nicole never throws up,” Farley said. “Like, what is going on right now? Super rare occurrence for Nicole. I’ve seen her hungover as s—, looking like a hot mess, but she does not normally hug the toilet.”

Polizzi then decided to end the speculation once and for all by taking a pregnancy test.

“I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” she said. “If I’m not, then f— it, I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club. … I’m nervous. I really hope I’m pregnant, if not, I’m getting f—ing bombed. If it says no, I’m going to be upset. I really want a baby. Me and Jionni have been trying.”

However the results came back negative, disappointing her. “I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”