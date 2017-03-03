Watch: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Having Kids Late in Life

From jet setting across the world to living her passion through music and film, Jennifer Lopez has it all. But the 47-year-old says her biggest blessings are her two children, Emme and Max.

Welcoming her twins with now ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008, The Shades of Blue star opened up to Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Show Thursday morning to talk about her two babies also known as her “coconuts,” changed her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They just make life so much better,” Lopez said. “I’m forever grateful.”

Particularly thankful for them, she admits that at one point in her life, she was worried she wouldn’t ever have them.

“I didn’t have kids until later, and I almost thought that it wasn’t going to happen for me,” she continued. “I’m very aware that I was blessed with that. I don’t take it for granted for one day.”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Shares an Emotional Message on Her Twins’ Birthday

Last week the “Jenny from the Block” singer gave fans a sneak peek into how much she feels for her kids, with an emotional post shared to Instagram in celebration of their ninth birthdays.

Sharing a collage of the their favorite moments, Lopez captioned, “Emme and Maximilian…I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil [sic] human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive [sic] felt that way everyday [sic] since.”

She added, “You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you…Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!”

From her Las Vegas residency to her hit NBC crime drama, Lopez is always on the go and tells Guthrie that her kids have become “gypsies traveling all over the place” but ensures she’s just like any other working mother.

“I take it one day at a time,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

Related:

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sizzling New Photo on Social Media

Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message and We’re Dying to Know Who She’s Talking About