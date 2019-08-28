Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares ‘Favorite Photo’ of Son Greyson, and Fans Are Gushing

Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently shared a “favorite photo” of her son Greyson, and fans are gushing. In the photo, Farley is holding Greyson and giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek. Many of the Jersey Shore star’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “Sometimes it’s the little things we take for granted! A smile for our children makes everything better!” Another person commented, “This is the happiest photo I’ve ever seen momma ft. Son, your an amazing mother Jenni.”

“You are a super mom..and kudos for advocating for your son,” someone else wrote.

“Love this! Love seeing him smile! So precious,” one other follower said.

In November 2018, Farley revealed that Greyson had been diagnosed with autism.

She shared the new during a conversation with Hollywood Life, adding at this time that, while Greyson was “non-verbal,” he has had some “positive, positive” developments. “He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she explained.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she continued. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

Farley also shared how difficult things had been for her regarding the way people had responded to Greyson’s speech issues.

“The only thing that frustrated me is there was only one sign shown where he didn’t speak and a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, his sister’s speaking for him,’ or, ‘He had nothing to say,’” JWoww said, explaining that this issue was that “he didn’t understand words,” not that he didn’t want to speak.

“It was like I was speaking another language to him. That was the frustrating part because it didn’t fill in. He didn’t understand what you were saying,” she then elaborated. “It was really heartbreaking and frustrating as a mom when you see other 2-year-olds that are speaking and living their best life.”

Less than one year later, it seems as if Greyson is doing very well, thanks to all the love and care he’s been getting from his mother.