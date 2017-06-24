Janet Jackson Is ‘So Happy’ to Be a Mother

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Janet Jackson might be a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress extraordinaire, but her newest role as mother is one the multitalented artist is truly loving.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jackson’s longtime producing partner, Jimmy Jam revealed that Jackson is enjoying being mother to her 5-month-old, Eissa, disclosing that “she’s so happy.”

Though Jackson is currently residing in London and away from the flashes of paparazzi, she and Jam keep in touch via text message or Facetime — a method he considers great to chat with his “nephew.”

“I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio,” he said. “It’s always just Eissa [on FaceTime], she’s in the background somewhere. He’s the cutest baby in the history of babies.”

Despite shying from the spotlight to focus on motherhood, Jam says Jackson is “excited to go back to her day job” of writing, recording and performing music.

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” he revealed. “A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”

