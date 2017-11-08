How the Stars and Their Kids Are Celebrating Mother’s Day

By Tania Hussain

Mother's Day is finally here and some of our favorite stars are celebrating in a big way today! From new moms to "veteran" moms, grand celebrations and quiet days in, today honors mothers of all kinds relaxing with their kiddos.

With Hollywood full of moms so many of us are inspired by like Reese Witherspoon who calls being a mom as one of her "biggest joys" of life to John Legend paying tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, we share some of our favorites indulging in what Mother's Day really means to all of us, hard-working women.

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen are serious #relationshipgoals. The singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to honor his wife by saying their daughter, Luna is "so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy." Um, we're melting…

Former American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to share a sweet snap presenting three generations of Clarkson women — her mother, herself and daughter, River Rose. Captioning the image with the sweetest words, Clarkson wrote of her mother, "She hands [you] the truth, doesn't take sh-t from anybody, [and] loves [with] her whole heart!"

Quantico star and Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra shared an image of her with her mother, Mandu to Twitter, writing how she "aspires to be like her."

Happy Mother's Day to my Mum ... and yours too!

The iconic Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his mother, Grace McNeil. Jackman reconnected with his mother as an adult after she abandoned his family when he was just 8 years old.

Supermodel, Gisele Bündchen shared a heartwarming post to her Instagram, showcasing all the motherly figures in her life that make her who she is to her own children with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. Bündchen thanked her kids in the caption, writing, "Thank you my angels for choosing me to be your mom."

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share a snap of her with her husband and child, writing that being a mother is "hands down one of the hardest jobs." But as she shares, it's one she wouldn't trade for the world, adding, "It's my favorite job."

Happy Mother's Day! May u spend yours in your jammies like My mom and my little girl. ❤️❤️

After her TODAY Show debut on Friday, Haley Joy celebrated Mother's Day with her adopted mother, Hoda Kotb. Kotb shared a beautiful snap of the two cuddled on the couch, with the new mom cradling her daughter in her arms.

Kicked off the #mothersday weekend @oliverpeoples party with my sweet momma @cathyalba

Actress and Honesty founder, Jessica Alba kicked off Mother's Day weekend by taking her mother, Cathy out for a glitzy Hollywood event. In a snap shared to her Instagram, Alba is kissing her "sweet momma."

Academy Award-winning actress, Viola Davis took to Instagram to honor mothers as the "biggest sacrificers, dream protectors, multi taskers, caretakers, short order cooks prayer warriors," by sharing an image of herself with her mother, Mary Alice.

HGTV's Christina El Moussa celebrated Mother's Day by taking to Instagram to honor her two children with estranged husband, Tarek, saying they're "what it's all about." El Moussa has been co-parenting with her ex and proving she is focused on her children during their split.

Chris Pratt might be across the pond promoting his latest Marvel flick, but the father of little Jack and wife to Anna Faris shared a heartwarming message on his Instagram about the two — and of course, added in his sense of humor, writing, "Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too!"

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Miley Cyrus kept it short and sweet when she honored her mother on Instagram. The singer and songwriter shared a snap of her, along with 17-year-old sister, Noah, bear hugging their mother and captioning the moment only with red heart emojis.

NFL player and Dancing With the Stars contestant, Rashad Jennings honored his mother by sharing how fundamental she was to all his achievements in life. With a collage of images, Jennigns captioned the photo shared to Instagram as "With the countless blessings I get to enjoy, I'm often asked how I stay so grounded. Easy answer! This woman... I Love you mom!"

Pink's husband, Carey Hart honored his wife with a side-by-side snapshot of her with their two children. "This woman amazes me," he wrote. "I have never in my life met a more committed mother. No matter what is happening in her life, our very lucky children come first. I'm so proud of the person and the mother you are. And it shows in our kids."

