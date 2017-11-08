How the Stars and Their Kids Are Celebrating Mother’s Day

​ I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother's Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gPaPiVquAf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 14, 2017 Quantico star and Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra shared an image of her with her mother, Mandu to Twitter, writing how she "aspires to be like her." prevnext

​ Happy Mother's Day to my Mum ... and yours too! A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 14, 2017 at 4:49am PDT The iconic Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his mother, Grace McNeil. Jackman reconnected with his mother as an adult after she abandoned his family when he was just 8 years old.

​ Happy Mother's Day! May u spend yours in your jammies like My mom and my little girl. ❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT After her TODAY Show debut on Friday, Haley Joy celebrated Mother's Day with her adopted mother, Hoda Kotb. Kotb shared a beautiful snap of the two cuddled on the couch, with the new mom cradling her daughter in her arms.

​ Kicked off the #mothersday weekend @oliverpeoples party with my sweet momma @cathyalba A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 13, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT Actress and Honesty founder, Jessica Alba kicked off Mother's Day weekend by taking her mother, Cathy out for a glitzy Hollywood event. In a snap shared to her Instagram, Alba is kissing her "sweet momma."

​ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT Miley Cyrus kept it short and sweet when she honored her mother on Instagram. The singer and songwriter shared a snap of her, along with 17-year-old sister, Noah, bear hugging their mother and captioning the moment only with red heart emojis.