Hilaria Baldwin Shows off Pregnancy With Bottomless Photo

Hilaria Baldwin is keeping fans up to date on her latest pregnancy, and her newest photo was a real eye-opener.

The 34-year-old posted a bathroom selfie. She wore only a bra and a white bathrobe, forsaking the underwear.

“6 months with Baldwinito #4,” Baldwin wrote. “I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery.”

Baldwin, who is a yoga instructor at Yoga Vida in New York, told her followers that she is trying to slow down while still working out during her pregnancy. However, she is “completely at peace with the fact” that she will gain weight.

“I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby,” she wrote.

Baldwin continued, “Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm — embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again.”

She also asked her followers to discuss their pregnancy experiences.

At the end, she said the photo she posted had no filter, but, “I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light.”

Baldwin and actor Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012. They are already parents to daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo.

The couple announced they are expecting again in November. The new baby is a boy.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Hilaria Baldwin