Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple Reveals the One Cosmetic Procedure She’s Had Done

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, opened up about whether she’d gotten lip filler recently. “Time to come clean,” Apple said in the Feb. 12 episode of Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets series.

She continued: “I got lip filler one time. I think I got it when I was 18. I just thought it was too big.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She says it caused a media frenzy at the time. “But everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler,” she continued, noting that actually she does a natural trick. “I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip liner,” she explained.

The 21-year-old also walked through her “lip filler optical illusion,” which helps make her lips look more plumped. “I line right above my lip,” she explained. “Once you get the natural shape of your lips, just go a tiny, tiny bit above it.”

Explaining her beauty regime, Apple deemed “the best lip plumper in the world,” noting, “You can see the lips are already plumping,” she pointed out at the end of the video. “Not lip filler. Thank you!”

The most famous celebrity who is associated with lip filler is Kylie Jenner. The youngest Kar-Jenner sibling dodged speculation for years before coming clean about using lip filler to battle a previous insecurity.

In a rare scene in Hulu’s The Kardashians, Jenner spoke about cosmetic procedures she’s had done and public backlash, particularly after openly discussing her use of lip filler, Botox, facial filler, and breast augmentation surgery.

“I’m kind of like so numb to people talking about my looks at this point, and I just want to know why, on the internet, no one says anything or thinks it’s okay,” she shared. In response, her sister Kendall pointed out that their family is often “dehumanized,” particularly regarding comments on their appearance. She stated, “If you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long, but for some reason, with us, they don’t think we have any feelings.”

Kylie then discussed the changes she’s made to her appearance in an attempt to quiet critics. “I went on a journey the last year, dissolving half my lip filler,” she continued. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it’s just never gonna change. But it’s just been…” Her voice trailed off as she began to cry, and Kendall came over to comfort her. “Why do people think it’s okay to talk about me?” she asked through tears.