Gayle King Reveals Huge Family News on 'Ellen'

CBS This Morning host Gayle King has a major announcement. The journalist reveals her 32-year-old "favorite daughter" Kirby Bumpus is expecting her first child with husband Virgil Miller, whom she married in December. “Favorite daughter Kirby got married in December … You know how it goes: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Kirby with the baby carriage,” King announced on Wednesday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"We haven't told anybody because I've been held to secrecy; but she's told all of her friends this past weekend," she continued on The Ellen Degeneres Show. King wasn't entirely revealing, she made sure to keep the baby's gender a secret, but did tell Ellen viewers that they do know the baby's gender and are preparing for a September arrival.

While she's excited to share the announcement, King says she doesn't have any warm feelings about being called a grandma. “I don’t want to be called Grandma,” she told the host as she prodded for suggestions. "I don't want to be called nana, I don't want to be called glam-ma because I think that's too cute. I want something that's cool," she says. Degeneres suggested the name "Gigi," but the idea was quickly axed.

On CBS This Morning, she says she thought she could warm up to the idea of Mumsy, but Bumpus vetoed that proposal. “Somebody said Gammy but that sounds like an old lady with no teeth,” King joked. At the moment, she has her eyes on a name that references nature, but her famous gal pal isn't a big fan. “I like Gaia — that means Mother Earth,” King said. “Oprah thinks it’s stupid and pretentious. I like it.” She also asked Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter John Legend during his appearance on the morning show for his thoughts. “You know something about writing songs. Maybe you can come up with a name for me,” she said.

Bumpus and her husband secretly tied the knot in a very private ceremony of six people at Oprah's rose garden last December. King, Winfrey (Bumpus’ godmother) and Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham were the only people present aside from the bride's brother, Will Bumpus, who officiated the ceremony. King shares both children with ex-husband William Bumpus.