Fergie Gets Real About Co-Parenting and Mommy Shaming

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced in September that they had split after eight years of marriage, but the duo still acts as co-parents to their 4-year-old son, Axl.

During a recent appearance on the U.K.’s Lorraine, Fergie briefly addressed their separation, adding that their son is the most important thing to them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not easy, it’s never easy, something like this,” she said of the pair’s split. “But you know, [Axl] comes first and we’ve got to make it happen.”

Fergie also opened up about being a working mom, explaining that she feels there’s a double standard for women who have careers versus their male counterparts.

“As a woman… the men can have all the careers in the world and still have children,” she said. “[But] if you’re a mom and you have a career… it’s the mommy shaming: ‘You can’t do that anymore, you’re a mom!’”

She also shared her experience returning to work after welcoming her son, recalling she was “sobbing” in her car.

“It’s the worst,” Fergie recalled. “I remember going to the studio the first couple of times and sobbing in the car. It was the weirdest thing ever. That had never happened to me in my life. I’m going, ‘What is this?’”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Lorraine