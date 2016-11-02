Farrah Abraham Slammed for Giving Daughter Sophia, 7, Weight-Loss Laxative Tea — but It's Not What It Looks Like

Teatime @flattummytea @sophialabraham & I- after all that candy 👻 A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:51am PDT

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is slammed again on social media for her parenting!

Abraham shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 1, promoting a weight-loss and detox tea with her 7-year-old daughter, Sophia, Us Weekly reports.

"Teatime @flattummytea @sophialabraham & I - after all that candy 👻," the MTV reality star, 25, captioned the pic. In the picture, Sophia looks to be drinking the tea out of a to-go coffee tumbler.

The reality star's followers were quick to judge the mother and bashed her for possibly giving her daughter the tea that helps people lose weight.

One Instagram follower commented, "Girl you really need some serious help," while another weighed in with: "What you're doing to your child is unsafe. Practice what you preach. The only logical thing I can think of for your behavior is that you sold your soul which further explains why you're so heartless. She is a CHILD. Let her be a CHILD."

Another follower called her "the worst parent on the earth."

But everyone can relax because Abraham spoke out to set everything straight.

"She has strawberry milk and I have my tea," Abraham told Us Weekly. "She wanted to take a pic like that, so no, my daughter does not have team in her cup."